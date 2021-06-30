Minister: Jelebu Prison, staff quarters in Negri Sembilan among localities under EMCO from July 2-15

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The Jelebu Prison in Negri Sembilan and its staff quarters are among three localities nationwide that will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 2 to July 15.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, however, the Muhasabah Block, which houses Transit Detention Centre (PTP) detainees, at the prison was exempted from the order.

The other two affected localities are Kampung Pangkal Jetas, Machang, Kelantan and Taman Public, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to restrict movement and transmission of infections from areas at risk, thus ensuring that residents at risk of infection remained in the areas.

“This is also to prevent transmission to neighbouring communities as well as to facilitate the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct close contact tracing,” he said in a statement on movement control order under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today. ― Bernama