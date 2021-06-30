Perlis allows congregational prayers at mosques with strict MCO SOPs

MAIPs says congregational prayers will be allowed in the state with maximum attendance according to the size of the mosque. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KANGAR, June 30 ― Perlis has allowed Muslims in the state to perform congregational prayers at mosques under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) beginning tomorrow (July 1).

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said the matter has been consented to by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, after taking into account the current situation of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“Beginning from dawn (prayers) tomorrow throughout the National Recovery Plan, mosques will be allowed to hold congregational prayers with maximum attendance according to the size of the mosque ,” he said in a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Members of the congregation should be from the ‘kariah’ (vicinity) of the mosque, aged between 12 and 59, as well as those aged 60 and above, who have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said as a control measure, those involved in interstate travels, including those who commute to work daily, are not allowed to perform prayers at mosques.

Funeral prayers are limited to staff and immediate family only while other activities including religious talks are still not allowed, he said. ― Bernama