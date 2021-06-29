In Kedah, two policemen in RM400,000 theft case released on court’s order

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat during a standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance check at several factories in Sungai Petani, June 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, June 29 — Two policemen who were arrested for allegedly stealing a safe containing about RM400,000 in cash from the office of a logistics company on June 23 were released yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said both personnel with the rank of corporal were among 10 individuals arrested in the case, and they were released on the court’s order.

“Ninety-two per cent of the money have been recovered in several series of raids and arrests. We are still tracking down the rest.

“The eight suspects have been remanded until July 1 and their remand orders would probably be extended to complete the investigation,” he told reporters after a standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance check at several factories here today.

In the incident at 1.30am, a group of men broke into the premises and fled with the safe.

Following that, police arrested 10 suspects, aged between the 20s and 50s, including three policemen, a sergeant and two corporals, in a series of arrests around Alor Setar. — Bernama