Fully-vaccinated pharmacists in Kuching puzzled over continuing appointment reminders from MySejahtera

Ting talks about her digital vaccination certificate issue during the virtual press conference. Seen on the top left of the screen interface is Wong. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, June 29 ― A group of pharmacists in Kuching are puzzled that they continue to receive vaccination reminders from their MySejahtera app, despite all of them having been administered with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong made this disclosure during a virtual press conference here on Monday, which discussed public complaints about Covid-19 management via MySejahtera, including matters pertaining to vaccination.

“I received a complaint from a group of pharmacists working in Kuching, either in private or government hospital, where the issue was about MySejahtera.

“I was informed that they received their first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 4 and 25, respectively, but until now, each of their MySejahtera app has yet to be updated – none of them has been issued with a digital vaccination certificate despite having taken complete dosage.

“And the worst part of all, they keep on receiving notices from MySejahtera, asking them to go for more vaccine injections,” he said.

There was another complaint, said Wong, about a vaccine recipient who had received both doses, but had yet to be issued with a digital vaccination certification.

“He (complainant) needs the digital certificate to apply for visa to do business in China.

“He had written an email to MySejahtera, and was informed later that the matter would be investigated and MySejahtera would revert to him within the next five days.

“Two weeks had passed since he sent the email on June 14; till today, there’s no reply from MySejahtera,” said Wong.

In the same predicament was Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s Public Health Standing Committee vice-chairperson Councillor Jenny Ting, who is still waiting for the issuance of her digital vaccination certificate.

She said she received her second dose of the vaccine on April 25 at Lanang Health Clinic.

“During that time, the staff informed me that everything was being done manually. So, they informed us to keep the appointment card as proof of completion of vaccination, while the rest of the information would be updated (on MySejahtera) later.

“But till today, we have not received anything, and have also written to the helpdesk.

“Currently, the international borders are closed and we are not able to travel. To us, it is not a big problem for now, but for some people who are planning to go overseas, they would like to have their digital vaccination certificates ready. Therefore, it is important that MySejahtera should look into it,” Ting pointed out.

Additionally, she advised those who had already received appointments for vaccination set for a particular venue, to avoid going to different vaccination centres (PPVs).

She said the reason behind her call was that it would take some time for the cancellation of the earlier appointments to be updated onto the system.

She also said the manual process would be the applied for the outreach vaccination programme into the rural areas.

“This will take some time (for the information) to be updated on MySejahtera and thus, the physical appointment card would serve as proof of vaccination.

“The Ministry of Health staff members have advised us to laminate it (appointment card) and place it together with our identification documents.

“I think this is what we can do for now,” said Ting. ― Borneo Post