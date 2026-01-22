KLANG, Jan 22 — Police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle RM80.3 million worth of MDMA and heroin into Australia after discovering the drugs concealed in two shipping containers at West Port, Klang, on January 19.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, said the first container had 408 boxes holding 6,528 bottles of olive oil suspected of concealing 4,064 kg of liquid MDMA.

The second container was discovered with 1,831 cartons of fruit juice, comprising 54,930 individual boxes believed to contain 9,887.4 kg of liquid heroin.

Hussein said the operation was a joint effort with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) under Joint Taskforce Tiger, acting on intelligence about two containers carrying drugs from a Middle Eastern country, transiting Port Klang.

“The containers were tracked transiting the port since Jan 17. Intelligence indicated they were declared as shipments of olive oil and flavoured fruit drinks,” he said during a media briefing at the Klang Selatan district police headquarters today.

Initial investigations show Port Klang was used only as a transit point by a suspected international criminal network based in the Middle East, with the containers bound for Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, said Hussein.

He confirmed that the NCID, AFP, and other relevant agencies are pursuing further investigations to identify the syndicate behind this trafficking.

“This is not our first seizure of drug-laden containers transiting Port Klang. These syndicates continually seek to exploit the port as a transit hub.

“Police remain proactive and vigilant against all criminal activities, especially drug trafficking, which damages the country’s reputation. We will find out whether this involves a single syndicate or multiple groups,” Hussein added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama