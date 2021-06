Workers wearing personal protective equipment pray before burying a person who died from Covid-19 at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 6, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Malaysia added another 107 deaths from Covid-19 today bringing the total number of deaths to 5,108 as of today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that there was also 905 individuals in the intensive care unit with 455 of them in need of the ventilator.

Out of the total number of deaths, 99 were Malaysians.

MORE TO COME