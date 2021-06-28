Seven localities in Sabah among 14 under EMCO from Wednesday, says Ismail Sabri

An Armed Forces personnel patrols the vicinity of the Desa Rejang People's Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur amid the enhanced movement control order June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A total of 14 localities — seven in Sabah, four in Selangor, two in Sarawak and one in Pahang — will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Wednesday until July 13, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Timbagan, Matunggong; Kampung Perpaduan Gumpa and Kampung Perpaduan 2 in Kudat; Rumah Pekerja Ladang Sungai Balung (Tawau); Kilang Bata Kampung Durok Quarters in Kampung Limbawan Sayur (Keningau); Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya (Kota Kinabalu) and Kampung Linukaan in Kota Marudu.

In Selangor, the new EMCO areas are CLQ Gamuda Gardens, Kundang Jaya (Rawang), Taman Murni, (Sepang), Pangsapuri Sri Ayu, Seksyen 4 Bandar Baru Bangi (Bangi) and CLQ Johan Setia, Kampung Johan Setia (Klang), he said.

In Sarawak, the places involved are Kampung Tematu, Jalan Batu Kitang (Kuching) and Ladang Mukah 1 Workers Quarters, Sarawak Plantation Agriculture Development Sdn Bhd (SPAD) in Mukah, while the affected area in Pahang is Flat Taman Benus Jaya in Bentong.

“The enforcement of the EMCO is to ensure that residents with a high risk of contracting Covid-19 remain in their areas and do not infect the communities outside, as well as to facilitate screening of contacts and isolation of cases and close contacts,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO in three localities — Foreign Workers Hostel, Jalan Rivera in Tanjung Agas, Tangkak, Johor and two areas in Bukit Dinding, Mukah in Sarawak — has been extended by two weeks from Wednesday as new cases continued to be detected in those places.

However, the EMCO in Grace Villa Condo, Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Perpaduan, Pulau Banggi, Kudat, scheduled to end on July 3, and Kampung Pengaraban, Kudat in Sabah, scheduled to end on July 2, would be lifted at 11.59 pm tonight following a downward trend in cases.

On operations to check on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance, he said 866 individuals were arrested yesterday for various violations.

“Of this number, 779 individuals were compounded and 87 remanded, with crossing district/state borders without permission and eating or drinking in eateries accounting for 229 cases,” he added.

On Op Benteng, he said 17 illegal immigrants were nabbed and seven land vehicles seized yesterday. — Bernama