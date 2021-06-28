Sabah allows dine-in, and barbers, hair salons to reopen from tomorrow

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said in a statement that as part of the state’s recovery plan, most of standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be maintained except for some social and economic sectors.— Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — Sabah will be opening up more sectors in its recovery phase such as dine-in at restaurants, eateries and hotels starting tomorrow.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said in a statement that as part of the state’s recovery plan, most of standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be maintained except for some social and economic sectors.

“The state will also allow barbershops and hair salons to offer cutting services and roadside stalls to sell vegetables, fish and fruit.

“Sports and recreational activities that do not involve physical contact, such as golf, fishing, and cycling, will be allowed,” he said.

Aside from that, more manufacturers, such as those involving rubber, cement and paint, can operate, as well as factories for timber and furniture.

“The detailed SOPs will be announced soon,” he said.

The lifting of SOPs comes as Sabah has been recording less than 200 daily new cases of Covid-19, while its vaccination rate has also increased to some 12,000 jabs a day.