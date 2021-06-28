Malaysian cartoonist Aie dies of kidney complications

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Local cartoonist Saari Sulong, better known as Aie, died at 4am today due to kidney complications, according to fellow artist Ibrahim Anon.

The Ujang cartoonist posted on Facebook that Aie, 43, died at home in Kampung Sungai Manggis in Banting, Selangor.

“Just received sad news. Cartoonist Aie, the illustrator of the Abe character, died at 4am this morning at his residence in Kampung Sungai Manggis, Banting, Selangor due to kidney complications.

“May Allah bless him and place him among the blessed people,” Ibrahim said.

According to local cartoonists website jenamax.my, Aie was born in Kuala Lumpur in February 1973 and raised in Segamat and Kluang, Johor before completing Form 5 in Kuantan, Pahang.

“For 25 years, Aie has been in the world of cartoons and comics by holding portfolios as cartoonist, illustrator, comic painter, graphic designer, head of studio, assistant head of cartoonist, head of illustration unit and art director at several publishing companies in the country that publish Jenakarama magazine, Magazine Disney cartoon ‘Mickey’ (Malay language edition), Ujang, Starz, Utopia, G3, now, Boboi and Gila-Gila,” it said.