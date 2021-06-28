Labuan’s walk-in Covid-19 vaccination drive extended to immigrants

People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab at the mega vaccination centre located at UiTM in Puncak Alam June 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, June 28 — Labuan’s Covid-19 vaccination exercise has been extended to temporary settlements for foreigners in Kg Muslim and Kiamsam through the walk-in immunisation method.

Labuan’s Covid-19 walk-in vaccination exercise head Mohd Dzulfaizal Ab Manan said the vaccination campaign kicked off on Saturday in the two settlements.

“Our team held a discussion with the two settlements’ chiefs (approved by the Labuan National Security Council) for vaccination schedule coupons to be distributed to eligible people in the respective areas.

“As entrusted by the Labuan Disaster Management Committee to ensure local folks are vaccinated through the walk-in method, we are now extending the same method of vaccination to non-local residents,” he told Bernama today.

He said the response from foreigners had been overwhelming, with hundreds turning up at the vaccination centre (PPV) at Labuan Matriculation College’s (LMC) Dewan Mutiara.

“We limit 300 people from the two settlements to turn up at the LMC’s PPV, as we are currently giving more focus on Labuan folks,” he said.

Mohd Dzulfaizal, who is also People’s Representative Council (MPP) chairman, said more than 10,000 people from nine villages had responded to the walk-in vaccination drive at LMC’s PPV so far.

The Labuan Disaster Management Committee has given MPP the responsibility to kick off the walk-in vaccination exercise on June 18, involving all the five zones of 27 villages.

“We expect the turnout at LMC’s PPV to increase beginning tomorrow as villagers from the eight lockdown localities will be allowed to leave their homes for vaccination, following the expiry of the enhanced movement control order today,” he said.

He said villagers from Kg Layang-Layangan; Simpang Sahari, Kg Bukit Kalam; Kg Tanjung Aru and Kg Durian Tunjong would receive their jabs at LMC’s PPV, while villagers in Patau-Patau 1 and 2 at PWD’s PPV. — Bernama