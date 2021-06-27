Kedah Sultan donates 600 food boxes to families impacted by Covid-19 pandemic

Kedah Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah waves to the media as he arrive at Wisma Darul Aman, May 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 27 — Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah has donated 600 boxes of basic essentials for families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The food boxes were handed over by Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household, Datuk Paduka Bakar Din to State Secretary, Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, at Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

Bakar said all the District Officers, who were also coordinators of the Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB) could hopefully identify those really in need of aid to receive the food boxes given by the Sultan.

“This contribution shows the concern of the Kedah Sultan and the royal family for families who are without food supply since the implementation of the movement control order 3.0, effective June 1.

“It can help lighten the burden of these families and ensure the people get appropriate attention,” he added.

Bakar said the Kedah Sultan also welcomed the participation of corporate companies, organisations and individuals to help lighten the burden of people adversely affected by the pandemic.

“His Royal Highness also hopes that everyone will adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19 so that life could continue as usual,” he said. — Bernama