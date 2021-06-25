Report: Only four Umno MPs support no-confidence vote against PM, more BN MPs to back Hishammuddin, Nazri claims

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he expects only four Umno MPs to support a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership if it is tabled at the next parliamentary session.

Sinar Harian reported Nazri as naming the four Umno MPs who “are passionate about toppling the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government” as party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan; Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakob; and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Nazri said, however, that he is confident former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will not support the motion but did not elaborate further.

“(Whether Najib will support Ahmad Zahid) No... I’m sure not. Why? No need for me to say.

“I am confident that others will reject the proposal because the purpose is clear, which is for Umno to work with DAP and make Anwar the new prime minister,” he told Sinar Harian in reference to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He was responding to remarks by Senior Minister and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier this week, in which he gave his assurance that BN MPs would reject a no-confidence motion if it were submitted when Parliament convenes.

Nazri also added that the number of Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who signed a statutory declaration (SD) to give a mandate to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to act as their spokesman is expected to increase to 30 soon.

He added that the move could be seen as the latest effort by some Umno and BN MPs to replace Ahmad Zahid as Umno president in the event of a party election.

“I would also like to clarify that the party that violated the Umno constitution is not us, but Ahmad Zahid’s camp who gave incorrect information to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during an audience with His Majesty last October.

“Therefore, I once again ask the Umno disciplinary board to open its eyes and take disciplinary action against Ahmad Zahid in order to defend the party’s good name,” he said.