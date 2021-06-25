N. Sembilan MACC tracking down Dutch, Myanmar nationals to assist in investigations

Negri Sembilan MACC is tracking down a Dutch and Myanmar national to assist in the investigations into separate corruption cases. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Negri Sembilan is tracking down two men, a Dutch and Myanmar national, to assist in the investigations into separate corruption cases.

According to a MACC statement, the first individual is Pieter Jan Eimers, 61, holding passport number BA0223039 and his last known address is No. 14, Preston Road, Singapore. He last entered the country on May 3, 2007.

Anyone with information about the man can contact Investigating Officer Mohamad Zabir Sharif at 013-216 8343/06-762 5446 or email to [email protected]

The other individual is Jaber Hamid Husson, 28, who is originally from Myanmar and holds a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card number 354-002878. His last known address is No. 50, Lorong 7, Taman Jujur, Sikamat, Seremban.

“Anyone with information about the man can contact Investigating Officer Mohamad Shamin Aizat Azmi at 017-954 1048/06-762 5446 or email to [email protected],” it said. — Bernama