2021 Kuala Lumpur StanChart Marathon cancelled, going virtual again

Participants celebrate reaching the finish line of the 2017 Standard Chartered KL Marathon in Kuala Lumpur May 21, 2017. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The 2021 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) has unfortunately been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to their website, as the health and safety of participants are of top priority, they have announced the cancellation of the 2021 KLSCM to allow runners time to make changes to their plans.

For registered runners (participants of last year’s KLSCM that deferred registration to this year), they will now have two options. They can either defer their registration to next year’s edition of the KLSCM, or they can also opt for a refund of their registration fees. Do note though that if you were to opt for a refund, there will be a 10 per cent admin and payment gateway fee levied. You will also no longer have a guaranteed slot for next year’s marathon.

To defer your registration, you’ll first need to login to the KLSCM website. There, hit ‘Show More’ and scroll past your information to find a ‘Defer Registration or Request Refund’ option. Click on that, and then click ‘Manage Registration’, and finally choose the option to defer your registration and submit your request. Once successful, you’ll get an email to notify you of your deferment.

The process for getting a refund is similar, except that at the ‘Manage Registration’ screen, you choose to get a refund instead. You’ll then be prompted to provide your bank details before submitting your request. Again, you’ll get an email notifying you of your refund. You will need to claim your refund by the 8th of July—failing this, you’ll automatically be deferred to next year’s KLSCM.

It wouldn’t be the first time that KLSCM has gone virtual either. Last year’s marathon was also cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they instead had the virtual event in December of last year. Participants downloaded the 2020 KLSCM Virtual Run app, and used it to track their marathon progress that can be done at home. Runners also got an e-bib prior to the race and an e-certificate of participation upon completion.

In the meantime, while their website does state that they are going virtual again this year, they have not released the details for the virtual event just yet other than that it’ll be from 20 to 28 November this year. Instead, they ask that you stay tuned for updates on the 2021 KLSCM VR. For more information on the 2021 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, you can visit their website or their FAQ page. — SoyaCincau



