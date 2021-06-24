Sibu Jaya vaccination centre hit by flash flood, operations continue unhindered

Dr Teh said the flash flood did not disrupt operations at the vaccination centre. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

SIBU, June 24 — The vaccination centre (PPV) at the Sibu Jaya Community Hall was affected by flash flooding today.

However, Sibu Divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun said the flash flood did not disrupt operations at the PPV.

“Yes, the flash flood happened. However the PPV at Sibu Jaya Community Hall is still operating as usual.

“It is believed that the flash flood happened because of the stagnant water in low-lying areas due to blocked drains,” he said.

Dr Teh said he hoped the flood waters would recede quickly.

He said the department has notified the hall’s management and the relevant agencies to ensure that incident would not recur and affect the vaccination programme.

Heavy rain since early this morning caused low-lying areas to be inundated.

Flash flooding affected the PPV’s check-in counter and waiting area located next to the community hall. — Borneo Post