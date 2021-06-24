Khairy: PM did not say next phase of recovery will begin on June 28, National Recovery Plan overrode this

Khairy Jamaluddin said there was never a ‘target’ date mentioned when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the National Recovery Plan previously, but many appeared to have made conjectures based on the extension of the current movement control order (MCO) to June 28. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysians should not wrongly assume that the country will be shifting in the second phase of recovery from Covid-19 after Monday, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He emphasised that there was never a “target” date mentioned when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the National Recovery Plan previously, but many appeared to have made conjectures based on the extension of the current movement control order (MCO) to June 28.

“There was no target to move from phase one to two at the end of June. The assumption was because that’s the end of the extension of the MCO.

“But when the prime minister announced the National Recovery Plan, he didn’t say June 28 from phase one to two. He said sometime in July, and at least my target, which is 10 per cent full vaccination, it’s middle of July, so that is in line with what he announced.

“The assumption that it is June 28 is because that is when the current MCO ends, but the announcement of the National Recovery Plan overrides that,” Khairy said.

