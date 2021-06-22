Court remands supermarket exec in Shah Alam for seven days over bribery case

According to an MACC source, the woman was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 3.30pm yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, June 22 ― An executive of a leading supermarket was remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into a corruption case involving almost RM40,000.

The remand order was issued by Shah Alam Magistrate's Court deputy registrar A. Karthiyayini on the 43-year-old suspect.

The suspect was remanded under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC 2009 Act for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes on a monthly basis from two cleaning companies as an inducement to award them cleaning contracts at several supermarket buildings located in Melaka, Johor and Selangor between 2018 and this year. ― Bernama