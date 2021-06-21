Court: Man who threatened, hurt girlfriend for not cooking in Selayang jailed three months

For threatening, slapping and strangling his girlfriend after she refused to cook, a shop assistant was jailed three months by the Magistrate’s Court in Selayang, near here today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — For threatening, slapping and strangling his girlfriend after she refused to cook, a shop assistant was jailed three months by the Magistrate’s Court in Selayang, near here today.

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan handed down the sentence after A. Hendry Kesavan, 26, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening V. Shamne, 21 with a knife and for voluntarily causing hurt at a house in Jalan Bukit Rawang Putra, Rawang on June 15.

The court sentenced Hendry to three months imprisonment for each charge and ordered him to serve both sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest on June 16.

According to the facts of the case, Hendry was upset with his girlfriend for not cooking that day and had slapped her on the mouth. He also strangled her and threatened her with a knife.

He was arrested the next day after the victim lodged a police report. — Bernama