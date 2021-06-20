PM Muhyiddin extends Father’s Day greetings

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.

He said as someone often described as a hero, role model and an inspiration, fathers will always do their best to educate and raise their children.

“To all those who still have a father, cherish them as long as they are around. Always pray that they are given good health and that their daily affairs are untroubled.

“And to those who have passed away, may Allah shower blessings on the souls of those who have sacrificed a lot to raise their children,” he said in a post on his Facebook page. — Bernama