Bomba: Two workers hurt in under-construction highway mishap at Sg Buloh-Kota Damansara

A concrete block fell, injuring three Bangladeshi workers. — Picture via Twitter/Bomba Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A portion of the highway that is being built at the Sungai Buloh-Kota Damansara section of the North Klang Valley Expressway gave way earlier this evening, injuring two foreign workers.

The Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement confirming the incident, saying it received a call at 7.13pm and arrived at the scene at 7.27pm.

It said a concrete block and metal frame had fallen at the highway construction site.

It added that the two injured Bangladeshi workers were men aged between 20 and 40 and had been hit by shrapnel from the concrete block and metal frame.

“Rescuers on duty gave first aid to the victims and ensured they were safe until Health Ministry officials reached the location of the incident,” the Fire and Rescue Department said.