Six locals fined, six foreigners detained for violating MCO SOP in KL by gathering to perform Friday prayers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Six local men including a premises owner were compounded while six foreign men were detained when they gathered to perform Friday prayers in congregation at a shophouse in Taman Nirwana Ampang here today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said all 12 individuals aged between 23 and 60 were found gathering during the inspection at 1.30pm.

He said the six local men were fined RM1,500 each while the owner of the premises was further issued a RM10,000 compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO).

“The six foreign nationals were found to have identity documents and were employees of a company. They were detained for further investigation.

“Preliminary investigation found that the premises was the office for three different companies owned by a local,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the compounds were issued for carrying out unauthorised activities such as gathering and failing to maintain physical distancing under Rule 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021. — Bernama