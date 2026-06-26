KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — It took a Sessions Court in Ipoh about two hours yesterday to read out 146 corruption charges against a former assistant engineer with the Kerian District and Land Office (PDT), who pleaded not guilty to allegedly accepting RM183,500 in bribes from a contractor over nearly two years, Harian Metro reported.

Saifol Nizam Mat Zin, 48, claimed trial to all the charges before Sessions Court Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

According to the charges, Saifol Nizam, who was serving as an assistant engineer in the District Development Division of the Kerian PDT, allegedly received payments ranging from RM500 to RM1,500 from a contractor who had official dealings connected to his duties.

The offences were allegedly committed at various locations in the Kerian district between January 3, 2022 and October 11, 2023.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Sharul Azuan Ghazali and deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor, while the accused was represented by lawyer P. Ravee.

The court granted Saifol Nizam bail of RM50,000 with one surety covering all 146 charges.

It also ordered him to report to the MACC office in Ipoh once a month, surrender his passport to the court and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses while the case is pending.

The court fixed August 26 for the next mention and submission of case documents.