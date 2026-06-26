KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A road rage incident that saw a Proton Saga driver repeatedly punch and kick another motorist at a Melaka traffic junction has been resolved amicably after both parties agreed not to pursue the matter further, according to police.

The altercation, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, took place at about 6.20pm on Wednesday at the traffic lights along the Alor Gajah–Melaka Tengah–Jasin (AMJ) Highway near Kandang.

Melaka Tengah acting district police chief Superintendent Halim Abas said both the complainant and the suspect had been called in to give their statements.

He said the two men later reached a mutual understanding and chose to settle the dispute peacefully.

“The complainant and the suspect reached a mutual understanding and reconciled amicably.

“Both parties also stated that they do not intend to prolong the matter and have chosen to resolve it peacefully.

“They also expressed regret over the incident and promised to be more careful and control their emotions while on the road in future,” Halim said in a statement yesterday.

The viral footage, which runs for about a minute, shows the suspect stopping his Proton Saga abruptly before getting out and walking towards another car waiting at the traffic lights.

He is then seen repeatedly punching the vehicle’s left-side window before opening the driver’s door and allegedly punching and kicking the motorist in front of other road users.

As the confrontation escalated, a woman believed to be the suspect’s wife, carrying a baby, rushed over to restrain him and calm the situation.

Despite her intervention, the man was seen approaching the victim again and continuing to scold him.

Police said preliminary investigations found the confrontation was believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding and dissatisfaction between the motorists while using the road.