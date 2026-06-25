KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysia has strengthened its position as one of the safest countries in the world, ranking 12th out of 163 nations in the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2026, up one place from 13th position in 2025.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the achievement places Malaysia amongst the safest countries in the Asia region alongside Singapore and Japan.

He said the achievement reflects the continuous efforts of the Madani Government in ensuring that security, safety and stability remain the nation’s priorities.

“This recognition is also a result of the commitment of all security personnel, enforcement agencies and all parties who have never compromised in maintaining the nation’s security and public peace,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He said the Home Ministry would continue to strengthen efforts to enhance public safety, strengthen law enforcement, tighten control of national borders, combat crime and ensure public peace is always preserved.

Saifuddin said security is not merely an achievement but rather the foundation for public welfare, investor confidence and the nation’s economic growth.

He said efforts to maintain Malaysia as a safe, secure and stable country would continue to be strengthened for the benefit of all Malaysians.

“Congratulations and appreciation to all members of the security forces, enforcement agencies and all Malaysians who have played a role in maintaining the security we enjoy today,” he said.

Earlier, the GPI placed Singapore at eighth position globally, followed by Japan at 10th place and Malaysia at 12th, making the three countries amongst the safest in the Asia region.