KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continues to command the highest approval rating among Malaysia’s key political figures at 52 per cent, according to a Merdeka Center survey released today.

He is closely followed by returning Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin at 50 per cent.

Among opposition figures, former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin registered 36 per cent approval.

He is followed by newly appointed Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at 28 per cent, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang at 25 per cent, and Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at 24 per cent.

Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who has since left PKR to form Bersama, recorded 32 per cent.

The survey shows a steady 42 per cent of voters believe the country is moving in the right direction — unchanged from December 2025 and February 2026 — but still higher than mid-2025 levels when fewer than four in 10 shared the same view.

Half of respondents, 50 per cent, say Malaysia is heading in the wrong direction.

Economic concerns continue to dominate public sentiment.

More than half of respondents (53 per cent) cited issues such as the broader economy, cost of living and fuel prices as their main concern about the country’s direction.

When asked to name the single biggest issue facing Malaysians, 73 per cent pointed to economic matters, cutting across all ethnic groups.

On government performance, 51 per cent expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the economy compared to 46 per cent who were satisfied.

However, the level of dissatisfaction has eased compared to trends seen throughout 2025.

Overall, federal government approval stands at 50 per cent satisfied versus 48 per cent dissatisfied.

Regionally, Bumiputera respondents in Sabah and Sarawak recorded the highest satisfaction at 68 per cent, followed by Chinese respondents at 53 per cent, while Indian and Malay respondents reported 46 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.

The most approving age group was 21 to 30-year-olds at 64 per cent.

The survey was conducted between March 12 and April 9. 2026, involving 1,209 registered voters, sampled to reflect Malaysia’s national electoral profile.