KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A local man involved in a police chase died after he was believed to have jumped from a flyover near Jalan Pantai Dalam while attempting to evade arrest last night, Kuala Lumpur police said today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said the unidentified suspect was one of three individuals in a Proton Wira being pursued by police after they were suspected of being involved in criminal activity before the vehicle collided with another motorist.

“Initial investigations found that patrol officers from the Petaling Jaya police station began pursuing the vehicle near the Taman Dato Harun toll plaza along the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) at about 7.45pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the suspect’s vehicle struck another Perodua Axia driven by a 30-year-old local man before a patrol vehicle attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle, damaging the side of the patrol vehicle,” he said in a statement here.

“After the vehicles came to a halt, the Proton Wira driver exited the vehicle and was believed to have jumped from a flyover before being found dead at the scene.”

Fadil said the deceased was taken to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination, while the Perodua Axia driver and the 38-year-old patrol vehicle driver involved in the chase were unharmed.

Two other suspects, both men aged 29 and 31, were arrested to assist with the ongoing investigation.

He said further checks on the suspects’ vehicle uncovered a bag believed to contain drugs, including suspected syabu and pil kuda.

“Both suspects had prior criminal and drug records; one was a wanted person,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug possession, while the traffic accident is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act for driving under the influence.