JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — Johor police have confirmed that 153 police reports have been lodged nationwide as of this afternoon regarding a statement by Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi alleging interference by the Palace in the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly.

Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the reports were lodged by various parties, including a former Johor state executive councillor and the political secretary to the Johor Menteri Besar.

“As of 3pm, a total of 153 police reports have been received throughout Malaysia, and police expect the number to continue increasing.

“Investigations are being conducted under several legal provisions, namely Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, which relates to acts with a seditious tendency, a first-time offender may be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned for up to three years, or both, while subsequent offences carry a jail term of up to five years.

Meanwhile, under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which concerns statements conducive to public mischief, the offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He added that under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, relating to the improper use of network facilities or network services, offenders may be fined up to RM50,000, imprisoned for up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

As such, he advised the public to respect the ongoing investigation process and refrain from making comments or speculation that could cause public alarm.

He said firm action would be taken against any individual found to have misused network facilities or application services for purposes that contravene the law.

Puad Zarkashi, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, announced his immediate resignation from the party today. — Bernama