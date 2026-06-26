MELAKA, June 26 — Around 60 to 70 per cent of the 26,000 armed forces (ATM) veterans in the country have opted for entrepreneurship rather than salaried employment after completing their service over the past five years, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said this trend has indirectly changed public perception, including among veterans themselves, who are often viewed as suited only for roles such as security guards, despite having diverse skills and expertise that can be utilised.

The government, through the Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat), is also expanding opportunities for veterans in skilled employment sectors that offer better income prospects.

“This includes encouraging those who leave service in their 40s to enter high-technology fields and the national defence industry, which has strong potential for veterans,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka state-level Armed Forces Veterans Entrepreneurs Empowerment Programme (PUVET ATM) Master Class in Banda Hilir here last night.

Adly said ATM veterans possess strong attributes developed during service, including discipline, commitment and the ability to operate in challenging environments.

As of May, more than 195 government agencies and private companies have placed 631 veterans in aerospace, automotive, logistics and services sectors, with salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM5,000.

Meanwhile, 2,318 veterans have registered under the Lindung Kerjaya MYFutureJobs Wira programme through cooperation between Perhebat and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso), which develops profiles and resumes to match them with employers nationwide.

Adly said the government is also working to ensure veterans’ skills and expertise are recognised through a certification system equivalent to certificates, diplomas and higher qualifications.

“This is important to enable skills acquired during service to be systematically recognised and used by government agencies and the private sector.

“Veterans’ experience is also highly relevant to enforcement sectors such as border control, as they already possess operational experience and training, which can reduce the need for additional training,” he added.

Earlier, he witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Perhebat and the Melaka Industrial Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Centre (MISDEC), Ayer Keroh Country Club Sdn Bhd, and Westreet Resources Sdn Bhd. — Bernama