KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A five-year-old boy died after he is believed to have fallen from his family’s apartment on the 24th floor of a condominium in Teluk Kumbar, Bayan Lepas, last night.

According to Berita Harian, the child was found by members of the public on the condominium’s fifth floor at about 11.30pm and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His body was sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Southwest district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuwal Ab Wahab, when contacted by the national daily, said police would issue a statement on the incident.

Earlier, Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz said in a Facebook post that he had gone to the scene to offer any assistance needed.

“I was at the scene from 12.15am until 2am after being informed of the incident involving the child, who is believed to have fallen from his home on the 24th floor.

“May the family be given strength, fortitude and patience,” he said.