KUALA PILAH, June 25 —The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has consented to hold the royal audience ceremony to formalise the installation of the Undang of Luak Rembau at Istana Besar Seri Menanti this Saturday.

The royal decree was conveyed by Tunku Besar Seri Menanti, Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, during an audience with the Datuk-Datuk Adat of Rembau at Istana Besar Seri Menanti today.

“I am informed that the selection of the 22nd Undang of Rembau was conducted in accordance with the adat (customs) and traditions practised in Rembau.

“I wish to convey the consent of my father, Tuanku Muhriz, for the Istiadat Menghadap Menjunjung Duli Bagi Menyempurnakan Kejadian Undang Luak Rembau. For matters relating to the ceremony and preparations, the adat leaders may discuss them with the Orang Empat Istana. I pray that all arrangements proceed smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Kerapatan Buapak Delapan ceremony for the Biduanda Nan Dua Carak customary clan, Datuk Juan Datuk Zulkipli Shamsudin, said Hassan Ab Hamid, 67, had been selected as the 22nd Undang of Rembau in accordance with established adat procedures.

Zulkipli stressed that under the Adat Perpatih system, an Undang is not appointed by the Yang Dipertuan Besar but is chosen through the customary processes of the luak itself.

“The role of His Royal Highness is to receive representatives of the luak when they seek an audience and, when required by custom, to grant consent and recognition to the decision reached by the community.

“His Royal Highness does not summon, choose or appoint any individual at his own discretion. Any statement suggesting otherwise reflects a misunderstanding of the adat that have governed Negeri Sembilan for centuries,” he said.

The previous Undang of Rembau, Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman, died of old age on May 15, 2024, at the age of 83. — Bernama