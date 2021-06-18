MCMC working to address connectivity issues in Jeli, says Tok Pa

Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said last February, the MCMC had conducted checks at 13 locations in Jeli that are facing internet coverage problems. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 18 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken various efforts to address connectivity issues in the Jeli district.

Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said last February, the MCMC had conducted checks at 13 locations in Jeli that are facing internet coverage problems.

As such, works to upgrade the infrastructure to expand quality internet coverage would be carried out immediately, and Jeli would be used as an example of digital development in rural areas.

“Among the actions that have been taken is the construction of a telecommunications tower in Kampung Rabbana, Jeli. The tower is now ready for use.

“Other follow up actions are being implemented by the MCMC under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela),” he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, Mustapa, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), said a total of 180 Year Six pupils from 21 primary schools in the Jeli parliamentary constituency would benefit from the free online English tuition classes which would be held from today until October.

The programme, in collaboration with the Jeli and Tanah Merah District Education Offices and Jeli District Headmasters Council, aims at improving the students’ English proficiency and speaking skill.

The first group comprising 90 pupils from eight schools have started their classes today, while the second group comprising 90 students from 13 schools will start their lessons tomorrow.

“The classes, which will be held every Friday and Saturday, will also focus on grammar and writing aspects,” he said, adding that the programme was a continuity of the Tuisyen Darul Falah programme which had been implemented since 1995.

He added that a survey would be carried out among students to gather their feedback on home-based teaching and learning method, usage of devices such as mobile phones or laptops and internet coverage in their area. — Bernama