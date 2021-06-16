Report: Police classify Pakistan worker’s death as NFA

In April, Shahzad was reportedly found dead at Jalan Ampang of apparent suicide. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The police have categorised the case of Pakistan worker Shahzad Ahmed’s death as needing “no further action” (NFA), said Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah.



Malaysiakini reported today that the police have completed its investigation and found that Shahzad had a valid work permit at the time of his death.



The documentation status of Shahzad remains uncertain, however, as the two separate agencies reported different investigation results.



According to Malaysiakini, in an investigation by the Labour Department, Shahzad’s previous employer said he was undocumented.



In contrast, the police have revealed that Shahzad had a valid work permit.



“For the record, the victim had all the documents, including passport and work permit, which are still valid,” Ashari told the online news site.



Based on these findings, the police have closed this case and categorised it under NFA.



In the report, Ashari added that the police would take action if they found the company involved were employing undocumented workers.



In Malaysiakini’s earlier report, the Labour Department said Shahzad did not have a valid work permit or what it is commonly known as a Temporary Working Visit Pass or PLKS.



The department said because the deceased worker did not have a permit, this made it difficult to collect enough evidence to take action against Shahzad’s employer.



The department said it could only blacklist the company, preventing them from hiring migrant workers in the future.



In April, Shahzad was reportedly found dead at Jalan Ampang of apparent suicide.



Prior to his death, Shahzad had posted a video of himself on social media saying he could not take the burden caused by unpaid wages.



Ashari also reportedly said that investigations found that Shahzad’s employer could not afford to pay the deceased salary from December 2020 to April this year due to ‘financial problems’ caused by the movement control order (MCO).



Ashari was also quoted as saying that the Shahzad’s colleagues claimed he had family problems back in Pakistan and felt pressure to send money home.



It was further reported that Shahzad’s employer had committed to shipping Shahzad’s remains to Pakistan and will provide a goodwill payment to his family.