PKR National Congress will go on virtually this Sunday, Nik Nazmi announces

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Parliament July 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Annual National Congress will be held virtually this Sunday after it was postponed for two weeks following stricter regulations under the movement control order (MCO).

A statement issued by PKR’s Organising Secretary and Congress director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the decision comes following a recent directive by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for all registered organisations to postpone their annual general meetings (AGM) in line with the MCO.

“In RoS’ letter to PKR dated May 21, 2021, the party was given until June 30 to conduct our PKR Congress.

“The Congress will be held fully online without the involvement of any activities that involve physical gatherings, where 2,000 representatives will log on through the Zoom application from their own homes,” he said in a statement today.

The Setiawangsa MP said the Congress would also be broadcasted on Facebook.

“The PKR Congress will focus on issues concerning the economy, health, and the restoration of democracy within our country,” he added.

On June 5, PKR was directed by the National Security Council to postpone its National Congress scheduled for the following day despite it being an online event.

By then, PKR’s Women and Youth wings’ had already held their own virtual Congress on June 4 and June 5 respectively, which was initially planned to be a prelude to the national level meet.

Then, on June 9, the RoS issued a subsequent directive allowing exemptions for AGMs to be held virtually while still adhering to MCO regulations.