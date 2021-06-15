Plan to reconvene Parliament unclear, Opposition MPs say

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah deemed the announcement as mere ‘lip service’, when the proclamation of the state of Emergency to curb Covid-19 spread has not only failed, but turning worse. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Several Opposition MPs have criticised the government over its plan to to reopen Parliament in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan, which may be as late as September.

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah deemed the announcement as mere “lip service”, when the proclamation of the state of Emergency to curb Covid-19 spread has not only failed, but turning worse.

“There does not seem to be any sincerity in the prime minister’s guarantee to open Parliament in September or October, with no definite date in sight. I view this as just a lip service by the PM with no sincere intention to uphold Parliamentary democracy.

“The Parliament should open immediately, not later, not September. Now,” Maria stressed in a statement.

“It is not just about opening Parliament but it must also come with an end to the emergency as the whole purpose of having an Emergency was to curb Covid19 and this had failed miserably. Our economy, our health, our education, our social welfare are in worse situation than before.”

Echoing Maria, PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil said he remains unclear on Muhyiddin’s plan whether the Parliament will be reconvened via hybrid between online and physical sessions that Putrajaya is currently reviewing, fully online, or as usual.

“I think the announcement also betrays the lack of commitment to democracy. You can’t delay democracy for another three months when you have already it in some kind of a limbo since January 11,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail, referring to Parliament sittings.

Meanwhile, DAP MP Hannah Yeoh expressed her concern for the Parliament to be back in session only in September, as the debate for next year’s budget will be just around the corner.

“I am worried about government spending, nine months of darurat spending. Going back in September/October means just in time to debate next year’s budget.

“A missing nine months. Not accountable to anyone,” she told Malay Mail.

Also commenting on the matter, Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah questioned the need for more delays as all MPs have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Why wait for September to call for a Parliament session? When 100 per cent of the MPs are vaccinated. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has already given a green light, the ball is now in the PM’s court.

“He should advise the Agong to open up the Parliament now as we speak. There are many things to be done, debated for transparency’s sake in the Parliament and there is simply no excuse for the delay,” he said.

He added that the Dewan Rakyat should be allowed to debate and propose the needs and problems that voters face within each lawmaker’s Parliamentary constituencies.

Earlier today, the government was reportedly drafting a National Recovery Plan in preparation for the country to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic at a reasonable level, said Muhyiddin.

The prime minister also said that Parliament can reconvene in September or October under strict standard operating procedures based on the government’s new recovery plan.

He said that during the third phase of the four-phase plan, which may be achieved that month if the numbers of Covid-19 new cases continued to drop to below 2,000 each day, and the vaccination rate reaches 40 per cent of the population.