Miti: Apec officials to discuss structural reforms to support post-pandemic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The third Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Structural Reform Ministerial Meeting (SRMM), to be hosted by New Zealand virtually on June 16, 2021, aims to advance Apec’s structural reform efforts in support of the respective domestic reforms of member economies.

The meeting will focus on the role of structural reforms designed to support post-pandemic economic recovery, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said.

“Ministers are expected to exchange views on how structural reforms will be implemented towards economic recovery that is inclusive, sustainable and driven by innovation,” it said in a statement today.

Senior Minister and Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Miti Deputy Minister Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong will be involved in the meeting, which will be chaired by New Zealand Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr David Clark.

Ministers and officials from 21 Apec economies are also expected to participate in the meeting, the second ministerial meeting hosted by New Zealand in its capacity as host of Apec 2021.

Miti said the discussion of the third SRMM will be guided by specific topics that will be addressed by the ministers and keynote speakers, namely green recovery supporting structural reform for sustainable economic growth and recovery from economic shocks; structural reform and recovery from economic shocks; and the interplay between macro and micro economic policies in effective recovery from economic shocks.

“Malaysia places great importance on the structural reforms agenda in Apec.

“This year, Malaysia, together with Canada, will be championing the work on ‘Resolving Insolvency’, one of the five indicators in the third Apec Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Action Plan which will be adopted at the upcoming SRMM,” the ministry said. — Bernama