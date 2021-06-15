Minister accuses UM of taking matters into own hands by barring medical student who refused Covid-19 jab from exam

Yesterday, it was reported that a UM medical student was barred from taking her examination after she reportedly refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — After barring a medical student who was unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before taking an exam, the Higher Education Ministry has today reprimanded University of Malaya (UM) for allegedly taking matters into its own hands.

New Straits Times reported its minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad saying she has instructed the ministry’s director-general Prof Datuk Husaini Omar to investigate the matter and take necessary measures.

“The Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (NIP) is still ongoing and has yet to encompass all Malaysians, including university students.

“While the ministry fully supports efforts to encourage students to register for vaccines, universities are not allowed to formulate their own regulations and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) related to Covid-19 separately from the National Security Council’s (NSC) decision.

“All academic programmes and training are subject to the SOP and permission issued by the ministry and NSC. The NSC does not have separate regulations for those vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated,” she was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

The English daily reported that universities must protect their students’ welfare, especially during the online teaching and learning session — and assessment processes so that students are not left out and to ensure the country’s academic continuity during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Noraini.

She reportedly refused to do so since she could not choose which brand of vaccine she wishes to take.

According to news portal Malaysia Gazette, 22-year-old Nik Farah Ellisha Mohd Razif said that had informed the university about her refusal to get vaccinated.

She later lodged a police report against the university, backed by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association — that has expressed vaccine-hesitant views and in support of non-regulated anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat Covid-19 before.