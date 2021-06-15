Health Ministry: Malaysia records 5,419 new Covid-19 infections, Selangor still tops chart with almost 2,000 cases

People wearing protective masks walk at Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur May 31, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) today recorded 5,419 new Covid-19 infections, with Selangor still topping the chart with 1,996 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the latest numbers today via Twitter.

Sarawak ranked second with 718 cases, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (650), Negri Sembilan (396), Johor (366) and Kedah (252).

Kelantan recorded 245 cases, followed by Sabah (230), Melaka (155), the Federal Territory of Labuan (138), Penang (124), Perak (68), Terengganu (43), Pahang (32), Putrajaya (5) and Perlis recorded one case.

MORE TO COME