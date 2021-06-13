MCO 3.0: Public transport providers need approval letter from MoT to resume operations

A taxi driver is pictured at Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — All public transport services including taxis and e-hailing only need to produce a letter from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) as proof of permission to operate during the implementation period of the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended until June 28.

MoT, in a statement today, said taxi drivers can obtain a letter of permission to operate from the Logistics Industry Information System (SMILE) at https://application.mot.gov.my , while e-hailing drivers can obtain a copy of the approval letter from the MOT which has been given to the respective e-hailing operators.

It also said that the PSV (passenger service vehicle) licence issued by the Land Public Transport Agency, was no longer required at roadblocks.

It was previously reported that PSV was one of documents required to go through the roadblocks.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said all public transport services including taxis and e-hailing were allowed to operate during the implementation of the full movement restriction which has been extended until June 28 in accordance with strict standard operating procedures.

MoT said each taxi and e-hailing public transport passenger vehicle was limited to two people — the driver and a passenger.

However, for medical purposes such as hospital appointments with doctor's permission, and for vaccination trips, or for emergency purposes, a driver and two passengers are allowed, it said. — Bernama