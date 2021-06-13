Home-based teaching and learning part of Kafa Class Assessment Test, says Jakim D-G

A student attends an online class from home during movement control order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions are also considered a component of the Kafa Class Assessment Test (UPKK), assessed by Kafa (Quran and Fardhu Ain) teachers of respective schools, says Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) director-general, Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh.

Commenting on parents’ concerns over UPKK implementation for 2020 and 2021 candidates, which run simultaneously this year, he said that each subject devised in the UPKK curriculum also included aspects of appreciation and practice of the Islamic way of life in daily life.

“In fact, it is not tied up to the implementation of examinations only, but also as part of fardhu ain (obligatory) practices,” he said in a statement today.

On November 11, last year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, was reported to have said that the 2020 UPKK examination would carried out concurrently with this year’s UPKK, on Oct 4 to 7 for the written tests.

Meanwhile Abdul Aziz said that UPKK has eight subjects, consisting of two practical, one oral and five written subjects.

He said that the assessment for two subjects, namely, Amali Solat and Penghayatan Cara Hidup Islam, have started since the beginning of the 2021 school session.

“It is based on assessments throughout the school session, including the period of movement control order (MCO), Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO, by taking into account monthly tests, as well as inside and outside classroom activities.

Abdul Aziz said that for the Quran subject, which comprises oral tests on Tadarus (reading), Tilawah (reciting), Hafazan (memorisation) and Tafsir (interpretation), will be appraised by Kafa teachers of respective schools from Sept 1 to 30.

Meanwhile five written subjects – Ulum Syari’ah, Sirah, Jawi and Khat, Adab paper 1 & 2 and Lughatul Quran – will be conducted from October 4 to 7, and will not be entirely written tests, he said.

He said that, to date, UPKK is still relevant, as demonstrated by the increasing number of candidates sitting for the examination.

By considering the existing duration, Abdul Aziz said that the implementation of written UPKK is still on schedule and following the set plan, which will be carried out by fully complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Jakim views the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country seriously, specially in terms of the safety of students and personnel involved in the examination process,” he said, adding that the department, with cooperation from the agencies involved, had prepared an action plan to ensure that 2021 UPKK runs smoothly. — Bernama