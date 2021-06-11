Umno president Zahid Hamidi says he urged King not to extend Emergency beyond Aug 1, allow Parliament to reconvene

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to members of the press outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated his call for Parliament to be allowed to reconvene and the state of Emergency to end on August 1.

He stopped to speak briefly to members of the media gathered outside the gates of Istana Negara after an hour-long audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said that he had informed the King of Umno’s position that the state of Emergency should end as scheduled, on the grounds that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country could still be managed without it.

“I presented to His Majesty Umno’s stance that the Emergency should not be extended beyond August 1 because it would do greater harm to the country and that the government can still manage issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic even without an Emergency in place,” he said.

“Umno also shared the voice of the people who are restless and anxious in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that affects their livelihood and income.

“Umno is of the view that Parliament should be allowed to reconvene. This is to ensure that the country's democratic system prevails and the government is held accountable via the practice of checks and balances.”

