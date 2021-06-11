Putrajaya extends MCO 3.0 two weeks, until June 28

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Bandar Sri Menjalara June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The third movement control order (MCO 3.0) will be extended for another two weeks, from June 15 to June 28, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the decision was made during a National Security Council (NSC) special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and based on a suggestion from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“This decision was made after taking into account the total daily new cases are still high above 5,000 a day with the average of new cases up to yesterday being 6,871,” Ismail said in a statement, regarding Covid-19 cases.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and list of allowed activities for factories, businesses and industries are the same as announced “previously”, and as can be found on the NSC website.

“Seeing as the list of allowed activities and SOPs are the same as before, I hope there is no more confusion on the enforcement of SOPs.

“I don’t want the public to be affected by wrongful interpretation of SOP related matters by enforcement agents on the field,” he said.

This latest MCO, or “full lockdown”, was implemented on June 1, after daily new Covid-19 cases soared past the 7,000 cases mark in late May.

Almost all businesses, industries and travel have been banned except those the government deemed essential, such as relating to food and medical care.

Today, the MoH recorded 6,849 new Covid-19 cases — an increase of over a thousand cases from the day before — along with 84 deaths.