Pahang govt urge to halt mining activities at Tasik Chini

A recent picture of Tasik Chini which recently went viral shows mining activity taking place in the vicinity of the lake. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has called for immediate actions to be taken by the Pahang state government to save the natural ecosystem of Malaysia’s second largest freshwater lake, Tasik Chini in Pekan, Pahang.

Its president Meenakshi Raman said the actions include halting all mining activities in Tasik Chini and its surrounding areas.

“Other actions that need to be taken immediately is to demolish the weir that has affected the natural ecosystem of Tasik Chini.

“SAM also urges the state government to gazette Tasik Chini and its surrounding areas as protected area as it an environmentally sensitive area,” she said in a statement here today.

Meenakshi said SAM feared that the state government’s failure to deliver its full commitment to address the issue might jeopardise Tasik Chini’s biosphere reserve status, granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in May 2009.

The Pahang Department of Environment, in a statement yesterday, said that the water quality in Tasik Chini was at a clean level and safe for all life.

The issue related to Tasik Chini went viral on social media recently following the circulation of the photographs allegedly showing the lake was threatened due to mining activities.

It drew reactions from various parties, including Pekan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Najib Razak who claimed the photographs were taken two years ago. — Bernama