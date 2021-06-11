JKJAV: Almost 160,000 Covid-19 vaccine shots delivered into arms across Malaysia yesterday

Vaccine recipients wait to recieve their jabs at the SPICE Arena, Penang June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The country’s daily vaccination rate continued to climb, as 157,949 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, said the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV).

The JKJAV said that 111,130 individuals were given their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 46,819 others completed their second required dose for full vaccination.

This also marks the third day that the daily vaccination rate has been over 150,000, with 154,866 shots being administered yesterday and 151,309 the day before that.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently said the current aim is to reach a daily vaccination rate of 200,000 doses a day by July, followed by 300,000 doses a day by August — with more vaccine shipments expected soon along with the opening of more vaccination centres.

He has consistently stated that he expects the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the Malaysian population to be achieved by the end of this year.