Six bank employees in remand for alleged corruption involving personal loans worth RM18m

SHAH ALAM, June 9 ― Six employees of a bank were remanded for seven days from today for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from applicants of personal loans amounting to RM18 million between 2018 and 2020.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) .

The suspects, all men aged between 36 and 45 and attached with the bank branches in the Klang Valley were arrested by the MACC yesterday.

According to a MACC source, they were believed to have solicited and received bribes of between 15 to 35 per cent of the 110 personal loans which was worth about RM18 million.

Following their arrest, the MACC also confiscated about RM69,000 in cash, several luxury watches and mobile phones at their homes in Selangor and Putrajaya. ― Bernama