PM Muhyiddin arrives at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidddin Yassin has arrived at the Istana Negara today for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Muhyiddin's official vehicle was seen entering the main gate of Istana Negara at 7.50am.

In the past, Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister, would seek an audience with His Majesty before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, to give an update on the development of the country's administration.

It is understood that His Majesty had granted audiences to leaders of major political parties, separately, including Muhyiddin as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), starting today.

Prime Minister's vehicle was seen leaving the palace’s main gate at 8.56am after Muhyiddin had an audience with His Majesty. ― Bernama