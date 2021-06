Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu was seen entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara with his retinue. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu arrived at Istana Negara at 3pm today for a scheduled audience with the King.

He was seen entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara with his retinue.

Earlier at 2pm, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as well.

