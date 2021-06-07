Police looking for Aussie videographer in Sabah politician’s sex assault probe

In the FB video uploaded yesterday, Dane, who is known on social media as ‘Orang Putih Kita’ alleged that Philip Among had constantly made derogatory remarks about women, describing him as a ‘misogynist’ and ‘manipulative’ among others. — Screengrab from Facebook/Orang Putih Kita

KOTA KINABALU, June 7 — Sabah police are looking for an Australian man whose video expose has launched a sexual assault investigation into local politician Philip Among.

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali believes the Australian who goes by the name “Dane” may be in hiding from possible threats after he recorded a Facebook Live video of himself talking about his experience working for Among while covering the Unduk Ngadau pageant.

The Australian had admitted to overstaying in Sabah after losing his job and extending his visa multiple times.

In the FB video uploaded yesterday, Dane, who is known on social media as “Orang Putih Kita” alleged that Among had constantly made derogatory remarks about women and “fat shamed” many, including his own employees, describing him as a “misogynist” and “manipulative” among others.

However, he also said he did not witness the alleged sexual assault as claimed by a pageant contestant in a police report on May 19, or any other physical assault in the two months he worked for Among.

On May 21, an Unduk Ngadau pageant contestant claimed in a police report that Among, a pageant “technical leader” had groped her on her thighs, back, neck and hands in his vehicle and later in his office.

Among is currently under police investigation for using criminal force to outrage a person’s modesty. He is being held on remand until June 9, after his initial four-day remand was extended today.