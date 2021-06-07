NSC: No need to update MySejahtera profile unless showing Covid-19 signs, been a close contact or abroad

Mohd Rabin stressed that if any positive cases were detected in any factories, the NSC SOP stipulates that all employees must conduct self-assessment on MySejahtera. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The National Security Council (NSC) has clarified that there is no requirement for the public to update their health status on MySejahtera except under certain circumstances, after several factory workers in Perak were fined for failing to do so.

Based on the latest standard operating procedures (SOP), NSC director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir said there were only four exceptions to the rule when the self-health assessment was required.

The listed four exceptions are if one began exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, travelled overseas, had contact with a Covid-19 patient, or have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“According to the NSC’s SOP, only if a factory has any of their workers testing positive, all of the employees must perform daily self-health assessments through MySejahtera,” he was quoted as saying by Sin Chew Daily in a report.

Mohd Rabin was responding to a joint SOP-compliance spot check conducted by enforcement agencies at Kawasan Perindustrian Kampung Acheh in Sitiawan, Perak on June 5 where a total of 31 workers were fined between RM1,500 and RM2,000 for failing to update their health status on MySejahtera.

On that matter, he also said the incident could be classified as requiring no further action and advised the authorities to take appropriate action to request the district health office to annul the fines.

However, he stressed that if any positive cases were detected in any factories, the NSC SOP stipulates that all employees must conduct self-assessment on MySejahtera.