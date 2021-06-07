Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate dips below 1.0 for the first time since April

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The nation’s Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0/Rt fell to 0.99 on June 6, the first time it has declined to lower than 1.0 since April.

According to recent data shared by health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Twitter today, the RO has shown a decline in the past week, with the nation recording an RO of 1.07 on June 1.

The data also indicates that the nation’s positive cases have likely passed its peak.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 6 hb Jun 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 0.99.. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran. pic.twitter.com/qxHfn4HQv1 — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) June 6, 2021

Selangor, which remains among the major contributors to the number of recent positive cases, recorded a high RO of 1.06 while Kuala Lumpur recorded an RO reading of 1.05.

Sabah recorded the highest RO reading of 1.16 yesterday, followed by Melaka with a reading of 1.10

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,241 new positive cases, with Selangor still topping the list at 2,178 cases.

This is the first time cases have hovered around the 6,000 mark since May 30th.

However, the nation continues to see a high number of fatalities, with 87 new deaths yesterday bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,378.