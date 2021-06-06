MoE okays rural schools as vaccination centres in Kapit

Walikota of Kapit District Council Lating Minggang. — Borneo Post pic

KAPIT, June 6 — Walikota of Kapit District Council Lating Minggang thanks the Ministry of Education for approving the use of several rural schools here as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

He also said the Health Department here would set up three mobile teams to go up to interior settlements in Kapit, Song, Belaga and Bukit Mabong districts to inoculate the people.

People in the interior could go to the selected schools nearest to them to have their jab instead of going all the way down to town to receive it.

Lating was responding to The Borneo Post article last Friday ‘Kapit Walikota calls out MoE for blocking vaccination centres in rural schools’.

He said the district education officer had clarified that the MoE had given its approval for the use of rural schools as vaccination centres in the rural areas.

“There was a miscommunication. I must thank the MoE for helping the relevant agencies to use rural schools here as the vaccination centres,” he said. — Borneo Post